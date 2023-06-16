Three potential Super League and Championship destinations for ex-Wakefield Trinity man Lee Gaskell

WAKEFIELD TRINITY this morning confirmed the exit of playmaker Lee Gaskell after almost two seasons of the club.

Leaving immediately, Gaskell is looking for more opportunities to play in his favoured position of number six.

With that in mind, which three clubs could the rangy playmaker potentially join?

Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone are charging towards Super League but they lost halfback Johnathon Ford to injury in the loss to Toulouse Olympique last week. With Riley Dean also joining Castleford Tigers, Rovers are now down two playmakers. Bringing in Gaskell would be a smart idea by head coach Sean Long with Gaskell enjoying plenty of Super League experience with St Helens, Salford, Bradford and Huddersfield.

Keighley Cougars

With Keighley bidding goodbye to halfback Luke Gale, the Cougars’ options in the halves are now limited especially with veteran Jack Miller leaving before the start of the 2023 Championship season. 32-year-old Gaskell would bring necessary experience to Jy-mel Coleman’s ranks whilst his devastating running game would be even more impressive in the second tier. It would be a coup for Keighley considering the recent exits of Gale and Ben Crooks.

Castleford Tigers

Could Gaskell do a short-term job at Castleford? Stranger things have happened and with the Tigers struggling for consistency in the halves, the 32-year-old could bring competition for places, as well as allow Jack Broadbent to fill back in at centre than at halfback. The move may raise a few eyebrows, but it could make sense in the short-term especially with Gaskell always impressing in games against Castleford.