RFL responds to first concussion trial after Leeds Rhinos-Bradford Bulls penalty fest

THE RFL has made a statement on the first concussion trial after Leeds Rhinos’ academy away fixture at the Bradford Bulls ended with almost 60 penalties being awarded.

Tony Sutton, the Chief Executive of the Rugby Football League who also chairs the RFL’s Brain Health Group, has praised all involved in Thursday evening’s Bradford Bulls versus Leeds Rhinos fixture which was the first of the matches in which two law modifications are being trialled in the Academy competition this summer.

The trials are part of the three-year research project across Rugby League led by Leeds Beckett University, quantifying head impact and acceleration exposures in the sport with the aim of increasing understanding and reducing future risk.

The law modifications will be trialled over four rounds of the Academy competition until July 30. The legal tackle height will be reduced to below the armpit at initial contact, with penalisation for contact on the head and neck at any point; while kick-offs will now be taken from 10 metres further forward – on the opposition’s 40-metre line, rather than the halfway line at present – to reduce the impact of ensuing collisions.

Tony Sutton said: “The sport should be grateful to the young players of Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos and the other club Academies who will be involved in the trial over the next four weeks – and to their coaches, and to the group of young match officials who have also embraced the challenge.

“Since we first introduced players, coaches, match officials and parents to the plans a few weeks ago, we have been asking these youngsters to adjust to fundamental changes to the way in which they have played or officiated the sport.

“These law trials have been introduced after extensive research and consultation across the sport. Following the investment in instrumented mouthguards at various levels including the Academy, Professor Ben Jones and his team at Leeds Beckett University have already been able to start analysing the data from the opening fixture, and its impact on the way the match was played, and therefore on the spectacle.

“That analysis will continue as the trial continues over the coming weeks, and through the summer after it has ended.

“This will provide objective data which the RFL Board and wider stakeholders in Rugby League can use, when considering various player welfare initiatives in the short, medium and long term.”