Wigan Warriors will not be making move for former St Helens prop Luke Thompson

WIGAN WARRIORS will not be making a move for former St Helens prop forward Luke Thompson.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks who, before last night’s Sky Sports clash between Hull FC and St Helens, revealed that although Wigan and head coach Matt Peet admire Thompson, they will not be pursuing the England international.

That doesn’t, however, sort out Thompson’s future with his time in the NRL with the Canterbury Bulldogs looking to be coming to an end.

The hulking forward, who left Saints back in mid-2020 for a new challenge Down Under, has endured a difficult time in 2023, being ruled out for the entirety of the season through injury.

Thompson had been linked to Wigan after The Mole at The Wide World of Sports had reported: “Thompson comes off contract at the end of the season and has received a massive four-year deal from the rich Wigan club.

“It’s money the Bulldogs can’t match – despite Thompson’s current contract being worth $800,000 a season – so ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to stay in Australia for the lifestyle or return home to take up a deal that will secure his future long-term.”

However, the forward will not be making the move to the DW Stadium.