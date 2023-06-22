Three Super League clubs linked with former St Helens boss Justin Holbrook

THREE Super League clubs are being linked with former St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook.

Holbrook, who left Saints at the end of the 2019 Super League season after guiding the Merseyside club to Grand Final success, was dismissed as head coach yesterday morning by the Gold Coast Titans.

Of course, after being so successful in the UK, it’s no surprise that he has since been linked with a move back to Super League – with Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks claiming that there are three top flight clubs interested in bringing Holbrook back.

“Justin Holbrook woke up to quite the surprise, he has been sacked by the Gold Coast Titans,” Brooks said live on Sky Sports

“Naturally, already he is being linked with a return to Super League.

“I spent the majority of the day calling around and speaking to numerous people and there are three clubs that he is being linked with at the moment.

“They are the Leeds Rhinos, the Huddersfield Giants and surprisingly the Warrington Wolves. Surprisingly given the start to the season that they have had under Daryl Powell.

“We know that Justin Holbrook loved it over here, so perhaps he will be back sooner rather than later.”

Rohan Smith is currently in charge at Leeds with Ian Watson also coming under fire in recent weeks following a poor start to the season with Huddersfield.