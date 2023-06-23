Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last gives bad injury news on Greg Eden as he gives recruitment update

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has given a damning update on winger Greg Eden as he gives a recruitment update following a tough period.

The West Yorkshire club has won just three games during the 2023 Super League season – including a 40-12 drubbing at home to the Salford Red Devils almost a fortnight ago.

To make matters worse, the Tigers have suffered heavily with injuries and though Last was pleased to have a week’s break, he did have bad news on Eden.

“Some guys had some niggles so they didn’t participate in the tougher sessions due to age, shoulder and achilles problems. It’s allowed us to get some more work into some of them in terms of rehab. It’s been a beneficial ten days,” Last said.

“Outside backs, Greg Eden unfortunately broke down on Tuesday after joining in the team field session, he felt that calf again. We are back to square one with regards to Greg. I’m not sure the length of time for that, we are waiting for a scan.

“Albert Vete should be back in full training next week, his has been a calf as well. He has brought some energy on the training field and hopefully will be in training next week with the hope to possible being selected in the 21-man squad.

“Paul McShane has had the operation on his arm so he is starting his long road to recovery.”

Last has also given a recruitment update.

“We are having a look but the positions that we are looking for in the middle, it’s proving tough and with every game that goes by, issues happen at other teams where you may have been looking in terms of suspensions and injuries so there are a lot of teams in the same boat.

“Everyone is looking but clubs are reluctant to offer up players themselves.”