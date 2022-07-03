Wigan’s “fierce but humble” milestone man

WIGAN WARRIORS coach Matt Peet has paid tribute to “a fierce competitor and a great man” as Willie Isa reached the milestone of 250 Super League appearances on Sunday.

Isa achieved the landmark in their game at Wakefield Trinity, with 164 of those matches coming in cherry and white since Isa joined the Warriors in 2016.

Peet said the New Zealand-born, Sydney-raised 33-year-old was an inspiration to everybody at Wigan, including himself.

“I look up to him and we all look up to him,” said Peet.

“He’s one of our leaders here and I learn loads from talking to him.

“He’s just a good bloke. He’d do anything for anybody. He does a lot away from rugby to put others before himself. He’s just someone we’re really proud of.

“Shaun Wane often references Willie as one of his best ever signings, if not his best.

“He contributes on a daily basis in terms of how meticulous he is, how dedicated he is and the way he always puts the team first.

“He’s a very humble character. He lives the life you would expect of an athlete. He’s brilliant around our young players.

“And he’s a fearsome competitor. This year he’s got the balance right between his aggression and being a genuine leader. Willie is a fierce competitor and a great man.”

Isa moved to Super League to join Castleford Tigers in 2011 from Melbourne Storm, spending one season in West Yorkshire before moving west for four years at Widnes Vikings.

There he developed into one of the best forwards in the competition, a reputation only enhanced since his move to Wigan, where he was part of their Grand Final-winning side in his first season in 2016.

“I never thought I would get this far,” Isa said of his milestone.

“I train hard, I keep myself in good nick and try to be the best possible version of myself every week.

“I just enjoy every day. I’ve had different teams but nothing really changes, there’s just a respect we have for each other and the work we put in for each other.

“I’ve never worked at another job so I wouldn’t know but there’s something special about being in sporting teams; you have a common goal and go for it.

“There’s plenty of great memories in my 250 games but I couldn’t pick one. I’m just grateful.”

