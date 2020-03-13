Williams shines on Raiders debut

George Williams produced an assured display as his Canberra Raiders side won their opening NRL game 24-6 against Gold Coast Titans.

The England international halfback, who signed for the Raiders from Wigan for 2020, played 80 minutes, made two line breaks and showcased his quality kicking game, as the Raiders picked up where they left off after a successful 2019, defeating Justin Holbrook’s Titans side.

“I’m really excited about having George,” Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said after the game.

“He’s a threat, he has a great kicking game and as you’ve seen tonight, he’s a tough defender.

“He’s going to make our team better. You don’t want to sing their praises too much but I’ve been really excited by what I’ve seen.”