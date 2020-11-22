Williams turns down Trinity, new target emerges

Sam Williams will not be joining Wakefield Trinity.

League Express understands the Australian halfback has turned down the opportunity to join the Super League club in what is a blow to Trinity’s recruitment plans for 2021.

Wakefield had prioritised Williams, who previously played for the club in 2017, to become their main organiser next season.

The club is desperate to find a halfback to complement captain Jacob Miller that will allow his running threat to thrive.

But that man will not be Williams after he decided to remain down under.

However, League Express understands Trinity could now be considering a move for Newcastle Knights halfback Mason Lino.

The 26-year-old is off-contract and has been released by the NRL club after making five appearances this year.

Lino, who has played three times for Samoa, almost joined Catalans several years ago but could now finally make the move over to Super League with Wakefield.

Trinity are exploring other options, but Lino is thought to be high on their wish list following Williams’ decision to stay put.

Meanwhile, it’s believed Trinity have also entered the overseas market for a forward.

Coach Chris Chester said he would make changes to his squad following the 2020 campaign and pack additions are thought to be on the agenda.

