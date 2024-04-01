Willie Peters dedicates Hull KR’s resounding derby win to club legend Phil Lowe

WILLIE PETERS was proud to see Hull KR pay tribute to Phil Lowe with a brilliant derby display on Friday.

The city of Hull lost one of its greatest sporting heroes last month when Lowe died, aged 74.

Before the Good Friday match against Hull FC, special tributes were made at Craven Park, while friends and family of the former Rovers backrower and Chairman were invited onto the pitch.

That was followed by a dominant Hull KR victory, as they scored six first-half tries on their way to a 34-10 success.

“We had a big week emotionally for the club, the passing of Phil we wanted to celebrate,” said coach Peters in reference to Lowe, whose funeral will take place on Monday, April 15 at 11am at Craven Park with all supporters welcome to attend.

“There’s a lot of emotion involved so things like that can take its toll. The derby build-up can take its toll, and we did flatten away in the second half.

“You always want to improve regardless of the result or margin of victory, but it’s a good position to be in.

“Overall I’m proud of the players and the staff. We handled an emotional week really well.

“I’m proud to be coach of this club. We’re a club striving to be better all the time.

“We’re certainly not the finished article but we’re getting there.”

Meanwhile, Robins Academy product Leo Tennison has signed a new two-year deal to remain at the club until the end of 2026.

The prop has only made one first-team appearance to date, against Wigan last season, but Peters said the 20-year-old is on course to make many more.

“There’s no rush in terms of expectations as props usually develop in their mid-20s,” he said.

“However, if Leo continues to develop like he has in the past year, playing first-team rugby in the near future is certainly not out of the question.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.