Wolfpack in takeover talks

Takeover talks will continue for Toronto after new investment groups from across the world emerged.

However, the bid headed by New York founder Ricky Wilby has withdrawn from talks.

League Express understands the consortium has pulled out of discussions after discovering they would be unable to get complete ownership of the club due to a minority stakeholder being unwilling to sell his share.

The bid from Newcastle is also unlikely to get off the ground due to the costs involved. However, consortiums based in the United States and Canada remain in talks while it’s believed an international consortium, already involved in sporting club ownership, has now emerged and has shown genuine interest in purchasing the troubled club.

When contacted by League Express, the Wolfpack’s UK CEO Martin Vickers said: “We’re really encouraged by the levels of interest being shown from consortiums with a sporting track record, as well as a proven financial track record elsewhere.

“While Super League will be putting us through a thorough process to prove our long-term viability and sustainability, we believe these potential investment groups will meet those requirements.”

The developments come in a week when Super League outlined the terms and conditions that Toronto must meet should they wish to be in the competition next year.

Their participation agreement with the competition was terminated after they were unable to fulfil their fixtures, but they can renegotiate a future arrangement.

It’s believed that Super League’s main wish is that there is comprehensive evidence that Toronto can be viable in the long-term, as well as a bond.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone is believed to be sceptical about including Toronto next season and would prefer the competition to run with eleven teams. League Express understands that a possible majority of other clubs in Super League agree with that stance.

However, some other clubs, including Leeds and St Helens, are thought to strongly disagree with that stance.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.