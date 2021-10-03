Wolves hooker Clark facing hip surgery

Warrington Wolves hooker Daryl Clark is set for hip surgery during the close-season.

The 28-year-old finished the campaign with the injury, as well as knee and rib problems.

Having missed the final three games of the regular season, Clark returned for the play-off eliminator against Hull KR, who beat the Wolves 19-0.

Meanwhile, prop Sitaleki Akauola issued a traditional Tongan farewell to Warrington fans via Twitter amid suggestions of a move to Salford.

The out-of-contract former Penrith Panthers player has spent four years with the Wolves, making 68 appearances.

Akauola, who started his career at Wests Tigers and made 32 NRL appearances in all, helped Warrington win the Challenge Cup by beating St Helens 18-4 at Wembley in 2019.

He was in the starting side against Hull KR at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The 29-year-old tweeted “Fakamālō atu @WarringtonRLFC ʻi he ma’u faingamālie”, thanking the club for the opportunity of playing in Super League.

He is among a string of departing players as the club waits to welcome Steve Price’s coaching successor Daryl Powell.

Chris Hill (to Huddersfield), Tom Lineham (Wakefield), Jake Mamo (Castleford) and Blake Austin (Leeds) are also leaving.

Centre Peter Mata’utia and second rower Oliver Holmes will follow Powell from Castleford, while Warrington have also signed Featherstone forward James Harrison and Hull KR back Greg Minikin.

The Wolves continue to be linked with Wigan prop Joe Bullock.

The Blackpool-born 28-year-old is in his second spell with the Warriors, having started his career there before playing for Leigh, then Barrow.

He returned to Wigan ahead of the 2019 season.

It’s believed Jason Clark will remain at the club.

The 32-year-old backrower, who was signed from South Sydney Rabbitohs three years ago, had suggested he could return to Australia.

