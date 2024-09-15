Women’s Super League play-off fixtures confirmed including football and rugby double-header

LEEDS RHINOS will host York Valkyrie and League Leaders’ Shield winners St Helens welcome rivals Wigan Warriors in next Sunday’s (September 22) play-off semi-finals of the Women’s Super League.

Both matches will be televised live by Sky Sports as the WSL’s top four clubs compete to reach the Grand Final on Sunday, October 6.

The clash between Leeds and York, who finished the regular season in second and third respectively, will kick-off at 5pm at AMT Headingley.

It’s a repeat of last year’s Grand Final, which the Valkyrie won 16-6 for their first league title.

Saints, who are bidding for a treble having also won the Challenge Cup this season, then play fourth-placed Wigan at 7.30pm.

That game will be played at the Totally Wicked Stadium only hours after a match in football’s Women’s Super League, as St Helens’ new tenants Liverpool play Leicester City at 2pm.

The Grand Final a fortnight later will be played at the home ground of the finalist who finished higher in the regular season, and kick-off at 4.30pm.

