Women’s Super League round-up: Barrow Raiders keep up chase at top of Group Two

With no action in Group One at the weekend, all eyes were on Group Two and BARROW RAIDERS certainly put on a show as they beat BRADFORD BULLS 38-0 to go back level with Warrington Wolves at the top of the table.

The Raiders got off to the best possible start when Emily Stirzaker crossed to celebrate her birthday with a try after just five minutes. The lead was soon extended when Jodie Litherland and a Claire Hutchinson double, plus a Beth Pattinson conversion made it 18-0 after just 23 minutes.

The Bulls found themselves 22 points behind at the break following a further unconverted try from Barrow’s Charlotte Todhunter.

Despite a valiant second-half effort from the Bulls they were unable to find a way through, but they did at least stop the rot of Barrow’s scoring until just after the hour mark when Todhunter crossed for her second.

In the final ten minutes, Demi Fisher and Hannah Sherlock crossed for further tries, with Pattinson converting them both to complete the scoring.

Despite their best efforts WAKEFIELD TRINITY could not prevent LEIGH MINERS RANGERS claiming their fourth victory of the season with the visitors prevailing 38-6 at the Be Well Support Stadium.

Leigh opened the scoring after just six minutes through loose forward Charlotte Hill, whose try was converted by Kate Howard, but the initial lead wasn’t to last long.

A nice move on the Leigh line saw the ball end in the in the hands of Cassie Lawson, who powered over to allow Megan Preston to convert and level the scores.

But Rangers had the perfect response, hitting back almost immediately through Grace Morley, who added a second just under ten minutes later. Howard converted the second of those tries to make it 6-16 at the break.

Ellise Derbyshire scored just minutes after the restart to extend Leigh’s lead and it was looking more and more likely that there would be no way back for Trinity, no matter how hard they tried.

Further second-half tries came from Mollie Young, Morley to complete her hat-trick, and Hill. Hollie Gregory took on kicking duties in the second half and successfully converted three of the four tries.

The final match of the round between WARRINGTON WOLVES and CASTLEFORD TIGERS has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 30.

