World Cup Group A Preview: Schedule, squads and players to watch

FIXTURES AND TV COVERAGE

Saturday, October 15, England vs Samoa, St James’ Park, Newcastle, 2.30pm

Monday, October 17, France vs Greece, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, 7.30pm

Saturday, October 22, England vs France, University of Bolton Stadium, 5pm

Sunday, October 23, Samoa vs Greece, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, 5pm

Saturday, October 29, England vs Greece, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, 2.30pm

Sunday, October 30, Samoa vs France, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, 5pm

ENGLAND

Squad: Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils), Joe Batchelor (St Helens), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Mike Cooper (Wigan Warriors), Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos), Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils), Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dominic Young (Newcastle Knights).

Team Colours: White shirt with blue shoulders and chevron

Head Coach: Shaun Wane

Captain: Sam Tomkins

Most capped squad member: Ryan Hall (38)

Players with previous World Cup experience: John Bateman, Tom Burgess, Mike Cooper, Ryan Hall, Chris Hill, Morgan Knowles (for Wales), Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken, Kallum Watkins, Elliott Whitehead, George Williams

Shooting star: Andy Ackers has enjoyed a great season with Salford Red Devils and if he gets the chance to make his England debut he will surely cause plenty of problems for opposition defences.

Host town: Manchester

Odds (Betfred): 9/1

FRANCE

Squad: Lambert Belmas (Toulouse Olympique XIII), Alrix Da Costa (Catalans Dragons), Jordan Dezaria (Catalans Dragons), Morgan Escaré (Salford Red Devils), Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons), Tony Gigot (Toulouse Olympique XIII), Mickaël Goudemand (Catalans Dragons), Benjamin Jullien (Catalans Dragons), Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons), Samisoni Langi (Catalans Dragons), Corentin Le Cam (Catalans Dragons), Paul Marcon (Toulouse Olympique XIII), Anthony Marion (Toulouse Olympique XIII), Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons), Eloi Pelissier (Toulouse Olympique XIII), Maxime Puech (Albi RL XIII), Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons), César Rougé (Catalans Dragons), Justin Sangaré (Toulouse Olympique XIII), Paul Séguier (Catalans Dragons), Gadwin Springer (Featherstone Rovers), Maxime Stefani (Toulouse Olympique XIII), Louis Jouffret (Halifax Panthers), Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons).

Team Colours: Blue shirts with a red and white chevron

Head Coach: Laurent Frayssinous

Captain: Benjamin Garcia

Most capped squad member: Eloi Pelissier (18)

Players with previous World Cup experience: Benjamin Garcia, Benjamin Jullien, Eloi Pelissier, Fouad Yaha.

Shooting star: Justin Sangaré had a fine season for Toulouse Olympique and he will join Leeds Rhinos in 2023. As he approaches the prime of his career, he will relish the opportunity to do battle with the English and Samoan packs.

Host town: Bolton

Odds (Betfred): 250/1

GREECE

Squad: Lachlan Ilias (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Stefanos Bastas (Midlands Hurricanes), Nikolaos Bosmos (Rhodes Knights), Terry Constantinou (Sunbury Tigers), Aris Dardamanis (Aris Eagles), Nick Flocas (Ipswich Jets), Myles Gal (unattached), Jake Kambos (Wests Magpies), Kosta Katsidonis (Rhodes Knights), Greg Koutsimporgiorgos (Aris Eagles), Billy Magoulias (Newtown Jets), Peter Mamouzelos (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jordan Meads (Sunshine Coast), John Mitsias (Wests Magpies), Nick Mougios (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Thodoris Nianiakas (Woolston Rovers), Ionnis Nake (unattached), Chaise Robinson (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Ionnis Rousoglou (Aris Eagles), Sebastian Sell (Mittagong Lions), Liam Sui Tin (unattached), Vasili Tsikrikas (Canterbury Bulldogs), Robert Tuliatu (London Broncos), Adam Vrahnos (London Broncos), Mitchell Zampetides (Wests Magpies).

Team Colours: Blue and white

Head Coach: Steve Georgallis

Captain: Jordan Meads

Most capped squad member: Stefanos Bastas (14)

Players with previous World Cup experience: None

Shooting star: Lachlan Ilias has established himself as a regular starter at halfback for South Sydney Rabbitohs and he will be one to watch as he guides an inexperienced team around the pitch against some strong opposition.

Host town: Sheffield

Odds (Betfred): 2,000/1

SAMOA

Squad: Josh Aloiai (Manly Sea Eagles), Fa’amanu Brown (Wests Tigers), Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers), Mathew Feagai (St George-Illawarra Dragons), Braden Hamlin-Uele (Cronulla Sharks), Chanel Harris-Tavita (New Zealand Warriors), Royce Hunt (Cronulla Sharks), Oregon Kaufusi (Parramatta Eels), Spencer Leniu (Penrith Panthers), Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants), Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers), Taylan May (Penrith Panthers), Tyrone May (Catalans Dragons), Anthony Milford (Newcastle Knights), Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders), Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels), Ligi Sao (Hull FC), Jaydn Su’a (St George-Illawarra Dragons), Joseph Suaalii (Sydney Roosters), Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland Cowboys), Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers), Martin Taupau (Manly Sea Eagles), Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers), Kelma Tuilagi (Wests Tigers).

Team Colours: Blue jersey with a white V

Head Coach: Matt Parish

Captain: Anthony Milford

Most capped squad member: Junior Paulo (9)

Players with previous World Cup experience: Fa’amanu Brown, Jarome Luai, Josh Papalii

Shooting star: Joseph Suaalii is still a teenager, but the Roosters winger is a brilliant prospect who has forgone the right to play for Australia in this year’s tournament to represent his father’s birthplace. He could be a sensation by the time the World Cup is completed.

Host town: Doncaster

Odds (Betfred): 11/1

