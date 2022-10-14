World Cup opener: How to watch England’s game against Samoa

The 2021 World Cup is finally here!

A year later than originally planned, the competition will open with England’s group game against Samoa tomorrow afternoon.

That game will kick off at 2:30pm at St James’ Park in Newcastle on Saturday, October 15 as the world looks on in anticipation of the rugby league festival that awaits.

One of the main questions asked in the build up to the tournament has been: where can the games be watched?

Well, with the BBC having won broadcast rights for the World Cup, each and every game will be scheduled to be covered, with coverage of England’s game against Samoa starting at 1.15pm on BBC One.

If people cannot access a television to watch the game then a live stream will be available on BBC iPlayer. The service can be used on desktop, game consoles, mobiles and tablets.

England boss Shaun Wane named his 19-man squad for the opener yesterday:

1 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons, Captain)

2 Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

3 Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)

4 Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos)

6 Jack Welsby (St Helens)

7 George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

8 Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

9 Micky McIlorum (Catalans Dragons)

10 Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs)

11 Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders)

13 Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

14 Dom Young (Newcastle Knights)

15 Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

16 Matty Lees (St Helens)

17 Mike Cooper (Wigan Warriors)

18 Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

20 Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

21 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

24 Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors)

Meanwhile, Samoa’s squad – named by Matt Parish – is as follows:

13 Josh Aloiai

4 Stephen Crichton

24 Braden Hamlin-Uele

20 Chanel Harris-Tavita

23 Oregon Kaufusi

16 Spencer Leniu

9 Danny Levi

6 Jarome Luai

14 Tyrone May

7 Anthony Milford

8 Josh Papalii

10 Junior Paulo

12 Jaydn Su’a

1 Joseph Suaalii

18 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidlow

3 Izack Tago

17 Martin Taupa’u

5 Brian To’o

22 Kelma Tuilagi