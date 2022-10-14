Ireland squad named for opening World Cup clash against Jamaica with Super League and NRL representatives

Ireland Head Coach Ged Corcoran has named his 19-man squad that will take on Jamaica in the Wolfhounds’ first game of the Rugby League World Cup 2021.

The match takes place on Sunday, 16th October at Headingley Stadium in Leeds, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm.

There could be as many as ten debuts for the senior Irish men’s international team on Sunday, with Richie Myler, Innes Senior, Luke Keary, Josh Cook, Jaimin Jolliffe, James McDonnell, Harry Rushton, Brendan O’Hagan, Dan Norman and Innes Senior all named in the 19-man declaration.

George King will lead the Wolfhounds out at Headingley for his second World Cup as captain, with Sydney Roosters’ playmaker Luke Keary as vice-captain.

The squad in full:

1. Richie Myler

3. Ed Chamberlain

4. Toby King

5. Innes Senior

6. Luke Keary

7. Joe Keyes

8. Liam Byrne

9. Josh Cook

10. Jaimin Jolliffe

11. James Bentley

12. Frankie Halton

13. George King (C)

14. James McDonnell

15. Harry Rushton

16. Brendan O’Hagan

17. Dan Norman

20. Louis Senior

21. Ronan Michael

22. James Hasson