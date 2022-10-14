Hull FC launch unique third shirt

Hull FC have launched a unique third shirt.

The Airlie Birds have taken inspiration from their annual Hull Fair neighbours on Walton Street, designing a bright and bold third shirt that will be worn at the 2023 Magic Weekend.

Inaugurated in 1279, Europe’s largest travelling fun fair has been coming to Hull every year for over 700 years now and it is one of the city’s biggest traditional events.

The fun fair was held at several different locations until 1888, when it moved to its current home of Walton Street, located on the doorstep of the MKM Stadium.

Designed by the club’s official technical and merchandise partner hummel®, the bold third shirt is fronted by local company Timber Angel for the first time as they enhance their commercial relationship with the club.

Elsewhere on the jersey, company logos for Jacuzzi, Paragon, CRK Engineering, Hedon Insurance, Vista Frames, Blood Clinic By Atropa and Claddingking are all represented.