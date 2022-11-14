World Cup organisers investigating alleged punch-up between Victor Radley and Leeds Rhinos star

RUGBY League World Cup organisers are investigating an alleged punch-up involving England star Victor Radley.

The alleged brawl is said to have taken place in Manchester overnight with Radley and Ireland international and Leeds Rhinos star James Bentley reportedly involved.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Bentley was the instigator with the allegations prompting an investigation and that England Rugby League officials are expected to file a report into the incident.

“The Rugby League World Cup is aware of reported incidents and is in conversation with the respective parties to establish the circumstances,” a RLWC2021 spokesperson said. “There will be no further comment at this time.”

It has also been alleged two other England stars were involved in a brawl at the team hotel.

England, of course, crashed out of the World Cup on Saturday after going down 27-26 against Samoa in a heartbreaking Golden Point extra-time period.

The Sydney Morning Herald has also reported that England Rugby League officials threatened to call the police on Bentley if he didn’t leave the premises at a hotel that Radley and a number of other England stars were at.