Bradford Bulls swoop for Super League duo to continue impressive off-season recruitment

BRADFORD Bulls have continued their impressive off-season recruitment with the signing of two Super League stars on season-long loans.

Those two stars are Huddersfield Giants pair George Roby and Fenton Rogers.

20-year-old Roby joins the Bulls on the back of a successful 2022 season with Swinton that saw him help the Lions win promotion back to the Championship – with the young hooker also being voted the Betfred League One Young Player of the Year.

19-year-old Rogers is an emerging front row talent who has experience in the sport’s second tier courtesy of a spell at Oldham RLFC – before a stint in League One with Rochdale Hornets this term.

Head coach Mark Dunning insists the duo will challenge and provide stiff competition for first team spots – complementing the players already in the building for 2023.

“I am really pleased, both players are going to compliment what we’ve already got, they will align themselves to the group nicely and provide stiff competition to those we already have in the building,” said Dunning, who is sponsored by Natalie Lane.

“I see Fenton challenging the likes of Marcus Green and George I see coming in and really putting pressure on George Flanagan and the other options we have at 9 to play as many minutes as he can in there.

“Both are really competitive young men who are really well thought of by Ian Watson and Huddersfield and we look forward to welcoming them into our group.

“George is a good young player who excelled at Swinton, won the Young Player of the Year Award for League One and he is a player we have monitored for a while.

“Fenton too, we tried to sign him as a Scholar – they are two young players I know quite well and two players I am excited to be joining us.

“Fenton is a really dynamic, aggressive young man who likes the physicality of the game, we have to nurture that and channel it into the right direction but he will bring bundles of energy and will challenge those in the group already.”