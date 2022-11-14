Every Super League club’s first and last fixture in 2023

THE Super League fixtures for 2023 were announced last week with fans of all 12 sides eager to know who their sides will be facing and when.

Of course, most fans look at the first and last games of the season to start with in order to gauge how difficult the start and end to the year will be.

So, we have compiled each and every Super League clubs’ first and last games for the 2023 season.

Castleford Tigers

First game – Sunday February 19th – Away at Hull FC – 3pm kick-off

Last game – Friday September 22nd – Away at Leeds Rhinos – 8pm kick-off (as things stand)

Catalans Dragons

First game – Friday February 17th – Away at Wakefield Trinity – 7.30pm kick-off

Last game – Friday September 22nd – Away at Salford Red Devils – 8pm kick-off (as things stand)

Huddersfield Giants

First game – Friday February 24th – Home to Warrington Wolves – 7.45pm kick-off

Last game – Friday September 22nd – Home to Warrington Wolves – 8pm kick-off (as things stand)

Hull FC

First game – Sunday February 19th – Home to Castleford Tigers – 3pm kick-off

Last game – Friday September 22nd – Away at St Helens – 8pm kick-off (as things stand)

Hull KR

First game – Saturday February 18th – Home to Wigan Warriors – 1pm kick-off

Last game – Friday September 22nd – Away at Wakefield Trinity – 8pm kick-off (as things stand)

Leeds Rhinos

First game – Thursday February 16th – Away at Warrington Wolves – 8pm kick-off

Last game – Friday September 22nd – Home to Castleford Tigers – 8pm kick-off (as things stand)

Leigh Leopards

First game – Friday February 17th – Home to Salford Red Devils – 8pm kick-off

Last game – Friday September 22nd – Home to Wigan Warriors – 8pm kick-off (as things stand)

Salford Red Devils

First game – Friday February 17th – Away to Leigh Leopards – 8pm kick-off

Last game – Friday September 22nd – Home to Catalans Dragons – 8pm kick-off (as things stand)

St Helens

First game – Sunday February 26th – Away to Castleford Tigers – 1pm kick-off

Last game – Friday September 22nd – Home to Hull FC – 8pm kick-off (as things stand)

Wakefield Trinity

First game – Friday February 17th – Home to Catalans Dragons – 7.30pm kick-off

Last game – Friday September 22nd – Home to Hull KR – 8pm kick-off (as things stand)

Warrington Wolves

First game – Thursday February 16th – Home to Leeds Rhinos – 8pm kick-off

Last game – Friday September 22nd – Away to Huddersfield Giants – 8pm kick-off (as things stand)

Wigan Warriors

First game – Saturday February 18th – Away at Hull KR – 1pm kick-off

Last game – Friday September 22nd – Away to Leigh Leopards – 8pm kick-off (as things stand)