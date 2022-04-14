World Cup quarter-final switched to Warrington

The Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) has announced that the University of Bolton Stadium will no longer host the scheduled World Cup Men’s Quarter-Final fixture due to a clash of events at the venue.

Instead, the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington will now host the final Men’s Quarter-Final on Sunday 6 November.

“We are clearly disappointed to be losing the University of Bolton Stadium from the Quarter-Final line-up and I appreciate it is especially frustrating for any supporters who have already bought tickets for this fixture,” said RLWC2021 CEO Jon Dutton.

“Following the postponement of the tournament, we worked with all existing hosts to discuss the viability of restaging games in 2022, and while the venue initially committed to delivering two fixtures as originally planned, they have since made us aware of a clash for the second game.

“While every effort has been made to maintain the fixture at the original location, a solution was not able to be found.

“However, we are pleased that the match will now be staged at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and we are very excited to be taking one of the biggest matches of the competition to a first class rugby league venue. We thank everyone involved for their support in achieving this solution so quickly.

“We are also very mindful of wanting to make sure that existing ticket holders are not adversely impacted by this switch and will be contacting everyone shortly to see how we can make sure that we can minimise disruption as much as possible.”

Warrington Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure and Community, Cllr Tony Higgins, said:

“It’s brilliant news that alongside our three men’s group fixtures, Warrington is now also set to host a men’s quarter final game as part of the Rugby League World Cup.

“Being selected to host this additional game is important recognition of the significant role Warrington has to play in this year’s tournament, and we look forward to welcoming even more fans to our town later this year for a spectacular fixture that will play out in front of a packed Halliwell Jones stadium.”

The University of Bolton Stadium remains the host venue for the men’s fixture between England and France on Saturday 22 October.

Bolton Council’s Chief Executive, Tony Oakman, said: “We are disappointed that Bolton will no longer be hosting a quarter final of the Rugby League World Cup.

“Bolton Council had been working with the tournament organisers to find a solution to ensure this high-profile game could still go ahead as planned.

“However, we remain focused on the England v France group-stage game on 22 October and on hosting the French national team throughout the tournament.

“Outside of the match itself, we will also hold a number of community and engagement events that will help build a lasting legacy for the sport of rugby league in Bolton.

“Bolton has a track record of hosting major sporting occasions, and the tournament will allow us to showcase our town to a global audience.”

Ticket holders will be able to transfer their ticket to the match at the new venue or receive a refund if they would prefer.

Customers who have purchased tickets have been notified directly by email this morning and will receive further details in due course.