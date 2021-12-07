York City Knights to face Wigan Warriors in Women’s Challenge Cup group stage

The draw has been made for the first round of the 2022 Women’s Challenge Cup.

The competition has a new format this year with the 16 participating teams taking part in a group stage, with each team playing three matches before the top two in each of the four groups progress to the quarter-finals.

The top sides have been kept apart by seedings but last season’s beaten finalists York City Knights will have to face Wigan Warriors in Group C, along with Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings.

Defending champions St Helens will take on Warrington Wolves, Barrow Raiders and The Army in Group A.

There will be plenty of local derbies in Group D, where Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity have all been drawn together along with Oulton Raiders.

In Group B, Leeds Rhinos will play against Huddersfield Giants, Leigh Miners Rangers and Hull FC.

The draw was conducted by footballers Gemma Bonner and Jermaine Beckford at Elland Road, which will host the final on 7th May as part of a triple-header with the men’s semi-finals.

Group A

St Helens

Warrington Wolves

Barrow Raiders

The Army

Group B

Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield Giants

Leigh Miners Rangers

Hull FC

Group C

York City Knights

Wigan Warriors

Bradford Bulls

Widnes Vikings

Group D

Castleford Tigers

Featherstone Rovers

Wakefield Trinity

Oulton Raiders