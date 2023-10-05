York Valkyrie must make home advantage count in Grand Final says Sinead Peach

SINEAD PEACH says York Valkyrie must make the most of home advantage in the Grand Final.

There are many similarities between this season and last, with York again facing Leeds in the final after winning the League Leaders’ Shield.

The clubs have even taken the same path to the decider, with Valkyrie beating Wigan in the semi-finals and Leeds again dispatching St Helens.

But whereas last season’s final was played at Saints’ Totally Wicked Stadium, this year the showpiece is being played at the home of the highest-ranked club, giving York an advantage at the LNER Community Stadium as they seek to avenge last year’s defeat.

“To have it here and have the supporters here, we’ve got to grab it with both hands,” hooker Peach, who is in her first season as club captain, told League Express.

“It’s great that we’ve got the occasion here. This stadium has a great atmosphere when you enter it.”

Peach scored York’s only try in last year’s final as Lindsay Anfield’s side fell to a 12-4 loss.

The key to reversing that outcome this Sunday will be keeping their composure on the big stage, believes Peach – and she intends to play a leading role in making sure that happens.

“The spine – the fullback, two halfbacks, Rhiannion (Marshall, loose forward) and myself – we’ve got a really tight group there and we’re just making sure that we’re all on the same page, working together on the field, keeping our heads,” she said.

“The rest of the team will follow. We’ve really worked on that, being calm and composed.”

While Leeds faced the tougher semi-final, winning only in golden-point extra time, York also had to dig deep in their win over Wigan.

They won 22-6 but had to defend for much of the second-half, and Peach says that tie should leave them well prepared for the final.

“It was a really tough game. Wigan really did bring it to us and credit to them,” she added.

“It was exactly what we needed. We spent ten minutes on our own goal-line and you can’t get much better preparation than that.

“It showed the eagerness of everybody wanting to defend and get off that line and make sure they weren’t going to get over.”

Peach was recently named as one of six nominees for this year’s Woman of Steel award, with the winner crowned at the Rugby League Awards on Tuesday, October 10.

It is the third successive year she has been in contention for the prize, which was claimed last year by her Valkyrie team-mate Tara Jane Stanley.

But the 25-year-old Peach is hotly tipped to scoop the award this time around, after a year in which she has scored 13 tries and contributed a further 31 assists in 16 appearances.

“I’m buzzing with that, but the credit again goes to all the girls,” said the modest Peach.

“I play in a position where I’ve got to play off the back of the forwards so I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in without my team-mates.”

