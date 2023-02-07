Yorkshire-based Super League fans given great boost ahead of Super League 2023 with cheap plane tickets to Perpignan

YORKSHIRE-based Super League fans have been given a major boost ahead of the 2023 Super League season with cheap plane tickets from Leeds-Bradford Airport to Perpignan.

That means that fans will be able to make their journey to Catalans Dragons’ Stade Gilbert Brutus for cheaper than ever with flights into Perpignan from Leeds-Bradford starting next month, according to French publication L’Independant.

Twice a week, people will be able to fly with Ryanair for less than £10 which is an incredible price tag and one which will certainly help fans in this economic climate.

In recent years, the away day in Perpignan has become one of the most celebrated for Super League fans, with the heats, weather and superb facility at the Stade Gilbert Brutus influencing hundreds of passionate supporters to make the trip.

Catalans begin their Super League campaign away at Wakefield Trinity on Friday 17 February, but will be at home the week after against Leigh Leopards before hosting Hull FC.