Yorkshire Supplementary Cup competitions hailed

The BARLA Yorkshire Youth & Junior Supplementary Cup competitions, which reach a climax at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Featherstone Rovers, tomorrow, have achieved the aim of offering players more Rugby League during the winter.

The three competitions, which have taken place for the first time in 2019-20, are the brainchild of BARLA’s Youth & Junior Cups Administrator Jason Woodman.

Fixtures

Saturday 25 January 2020

SUPPLEMENTARY CUP FINALS

UNDER 12S: Hull Dockers v Stanningley (11.00am).

UNDER 13S: Hunslet Parkside v West Hull (noon).

UNDER 14S: Birkenshaw v Elland (1.15pm).