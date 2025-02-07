“You put in four good performances and you’re playing at Wembley” – Leeds Rhinos’ Brad Arthur believes Challenge Cup competition could thrive in NRL

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur believes that a competition similar to the Challenge Cup would thrive in Australia as he prepares his side for the Third Round clash against Wests Warriors.

The Warriors will head to Headingley this weekend as one of four amateur sides still in the competition and Arthur is keen to show them the respect they deserve.

As well as expecting a good performance, Arthur believes that the chance to make it to Wembley is a really good one with such a short competition.

“I don’t know a lot about the whole concept of the Challenge Cup but I’m excited about it,” Arthur told League Express.

“I’ve challenged our boys that we will prepare and take this seriously to get something out of this.

“It’s a short course competition. I don’t want to make it sound easy but you put in four good performances and you’re playing at Wembley – it’s a great opportunity.

“There are no second chanced and you can’t have any regrets about it.”

Arthur also feels like something akin to the Challenge Cup would go down well in Australia as part of the NRL season.

“It would be a great concept in Australia, you don’t want to keep overloading the players with more games but it would mean less training and less of a pre-season.

“I really like the concept where you go into a hat and you get drawn out. It’s just different.”