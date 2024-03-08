“You will not silence me” – Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont calls out ‘uninvestable’ rugby league following Leeds Rhinos win

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has called out an ‘uninvestable’ rugby league following the club’s 22-16 loss to Leeds Rhinos last night.

The Leopards were 16-0 up at half-time before capitulating in the second forty minutes to four second-half Leeds tries with the Rhinos down to 12 men in the final stages following a Justin Sangare yellow card.

However, Beaumont took umbrage with the game, referencing a council meeting on Wednesday where he will do his “talking”.

The Leigh owner took to X after the loss, saying: “That is why the game is not investable and needs an absolute overall! I have kept quiet till now! Council meeting Wednesday and I will do my talking there! I will not sit and watch our game be driven into the ground! Fine me but you will not silence me! Game on 💪”

The 22-16 loss was Leigh’s third loss in a row, with losses to Huddersfield Giants, St Helens and now Leeds consigning the Leopards to third bottom in the Super League table.

