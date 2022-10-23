Young vows not to underestimate Greece

By JOHN DAVIDSON

DOM YOUNG insists England won’t underestimate Greece as they prepare for their third and final World Cup group match.

England downed France 42-18 to book their place in the quarter-finals and Young grabbed two tries in another stellar international display.

“In front of the English crowd, it’s always pretty special,” he said.

“We made it a bit harder for ourselves today. There’s a few things we need to improve next week.

“Yes, I guess (I’m scoring tries for fun). It seems that way now. I am loving it on the right edge. The combinations are firing and I love being on that edge.”

Young quickly became a fan favourite with the crowd at the University of Bolton Stadium.

“Definitely it gives me a little buzz,” he said.

“I can hear them spurring me on when I get the ball in space as well. It gives me a little boost. That’s why you play the game. You want to give a spectacle for everyone to watch and enjoy. I love it.”

Young said he doesn’t feel any pressure with both Ryan Hall and Tommy Makinson competing for three wing spots.

“I don’t know if I read too much into that,” he admitted.

“Every time you put the jersey on there’s pressure to perform. We all have pretty high standards of ourselves. I guess you could look at it that way but whatever Waney chooses to do it’s his choice.”

England face minnows Greece next in Sheffield this Saturday and the Newcastle Knights star is keen to feature and not be rested.

“I always want to play,” he said.

“I’m young, fit and healthy and every time there’s an opportunity, I want to play. I’m not sure what Shaun Wane’s going to do but I definitely want to play.”

England will be huge favourites against the Greeks, but Young is confident his team won’t take the Titans lightly.

“I don’t think we’re a team that will overlook people,” the winger said.

“We know that they may be part-time but we know that they’re going to come out, try and put a fight up and shock everyone. We’re ready for a test from them. We’re not underestimating anyone.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.