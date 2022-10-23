BJB try soothes Jamaican spirit, says Coleman

By KEITH McGHIE

JAMAICA have nothing to play for in terms of World Cup progression after two heavy defeats in Group C.

Having conceded 23 tries and scored just one – albeit the try scored by Ben Jones-Bishop is arguably the most celebrated in the tournament so far – in 180 minutes of Rugby League, it would be easy for heads to drop and players just go through the motions at Leigh on Sunday.

But coach Jermaine Coleman, his assistants Roy Calvert and Rhys Lovegrove and Director of Rugby Romeo Monteith are having none of it.

“We are still some distance from what we want to achieve but we are progressing from where we were when we pulled together many players from the domestic league, from the Championship and League One,” said Coleman.

“It’s a learning curve.

“The opportunities that Chevaughn Bailey (a Delaney Park Red Sharks backrower who started both matches) has had and the experience he is going to take back to the island are phenomenal.”

Captain Ashton Golding – the competition’s leading tackle maker in round one – says all the squad is taking on board the message.

“There were areas where we need to improve but we had a game plan and generally stuck to it,” said Golding.

“What’s happening is massive for us and massive for the game and hopefully we can change people’s perception that Rugby League is just a north of England sport.

“It’s open to everyone, everywhere and I’m so proud of the boys from one to 17.

“We stuck to our game-plan and systems. The last ten minutes could have been a blowout. We were 60 odd points down and could easily have just thrown it away but we didn’t and we eventually got something from the game.”

At 68-0 down with five minutes to play, Jones Bishop scored Jamaica’s first ever World Cup try.

“We were massively proud,” said Coleman.

“It was a huge moment for us and one that Ben will remember for the rest of his life.

“We wanted to make this a special occasion for him and had an emotional shirt presentation on the morning of the game, so for him to cap it off with that performance and the try at the end was perfect.”

