This week’s Rugby League Back Chat

Rugby League Back Chat is on Freesports TV on Thursday 21st March at 5pm with Matthew Shaw hosting and guests Peter Smith (Yorkshire Post), Steve Ganson (RFL Head of Match Officials and Technical Director) and Martyn Sadler (League Express).

Among the topics up for discussion this week:

How exactly are the refs chosen for a game?

How important are the London Broncos to the next TV deal?

And is it time for a big player clear out down at Headingley as the Leeds Rhinos slump continues?

Check the Freesports website for additional listings and details on how to receive the channel.

https://www.freesports.tv/

Back Chat will also be available on YouTube and via TotalRL.com from 9.30am each Saturday following its original TV broadcast.

