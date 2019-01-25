Wigan respond to Sydney Roosters ‘World Champion’ claim

Wigan Warriors have responded to the NRL’s advertising campaign in Atlanta, that has branded Sydney Roosters as ‘World Champions.’

The advert was ran ahead of Super Bowl LIII between Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots on the 3rd February, while the World Club Challenge meeting between the two sides will take place on February 17th at the DW Stadium.

With the advertising board clearly marked ‘world champion’ without a question mark, Wigan have taken to publishing a statement to address the issue.

“Wigan Warriors are aware of the NRL ‘world champion’ billboard advertising campaign in Atlanta, USA, ahead of the Super Bowl LIII,” a club statement read.

“No-one at the Warriors will be making any premature predictions of who will be crowned World Club Challenge champions on Sunday 17th of February at the DW Stadium and as four-time World Club Challenge winners, Wigan Warriors look forward to welcoming the Sydney Roosters to the UK in a few weeks’ time.”