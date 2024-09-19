11 set to exit Hull KR at end of 2024 Super League season

HULL KR have confirmed that 11 players will leave the Super League club at the end of the season.

Harvey Moore, Reiss Butterworth, Ben Reynolds, Yusuf Aydin, Louis Senior, Corey Hall, Tom Opacic, Ryan Hall, Matty Storton, George King and Matt Parcell will all depart the East Yorkshire club.

In announcing their departures, Rovers paid tribute to each player:

Harvey Moore

A former Hull KR Academy Captain, Harvey Moore signed a first team deal at the end of the 2022 season. The young utility back departs the club having featured through the grades for the Robins from Scholarship to Reserves.

Reiss Butterworth

Butterworth joined the Robins from Dewsbury Rams ahead of the 2024 Super League and featured in the pre-season against Sheffield Eagles and Leeds Rhinos. Butterworth will leave the club for a new opportunity in 2025.

Ben Reynolds

Having signed mid-season from Featherstone Rovers, Reynolds made his Hull KR debut against London Broncos in April. Reynolds would go on to make one final appearance against Catalans Dragons.

Yusuf Aydin

A fierce competitor on and off the field, Aydin made nine appearances for the Robins after signing with the club ahead of the 2023 season. The Turkish international featured off the bench in the side’s Challenge Cup Semi-Final victory over Wigan.

Louis Senior

Senior made 18 appearances for Hull KR, scoring eight tries with his electric pace. The 24-year-old scored in the Robins’ Challenge Cup Semi-Final win to fire the side to Wembley and was part of the side’s top four finish in 2023.

Corey Hall

Hall joined the club mid-season in 2023 and went on to make his try-scoring debut against Castleford Tigers. In total, Hall made ten appearances for the side and scoring two tries in Red and White.

Tom Opacic

Opacic departs the Robins having made 47 appearances so far for the club, scoring 13 tries. A robust defender with an eye for the line, the 30 year-old was a key part of the Robins’ progress over the last two seasons into Super League’s top four, helping the side to the 2023 Challenge Cup Final and the Super League Play-Off Semi-Final.

Matty Storton

Storton joined the club ahead of the 2020 season and has made 102 appearances so far for the Red and Whites, scoring ten tries.

The 25 year-old has become a integral member of the Robins’ pack and played an important part in the club’s progress during his five seasons with the club, helping the side to their first play-off semi-final in 2021 and the 2023 Betfred Challenge Cup Final.

George King

The Ireland Captain debuted for the Robins in 2020 and has gone on to make 95 appearances for the club, scoring three tries and winning the Roger Millward Player of the Season in 2022.

During his time with the club, King became an integral part of the Robins’ front row, helping the club to two play-off semi-finals, three Challenge Cup Semi-Finals and last year’s Betfred Challenge Cup Final.

Ryan Hall

Following his debut at the beginning of 2021, Hall has made 103 appearances for the Robins, crossing the whitewash 62 times.

The 36-year-old has been an integral part of the Robins’ three-quarter line, pushing the side to progress on and off the field. Hall leaves the club at the end of 2024 as Super League’s Record Try Scorer after reaching 248 tries against Huddersfield in June.

Matt Parcell

A firm fan favourite amongst the Red Army, Parcell made an immediate impression in his Hull KR debut in June 2019, scoring the match-winning try in the Robins’ 18-10 derby win over Hull FC.

Since his debut, Parcell has gone on to make 118 appearances, scoring 33 tries. The 31-year-old was a key figure in Hull KR’s progression up the table and scored in the Robins’ Betfred Challenge Cup Final appearance in 2023.

