Super League boss hints at signing Hull FC centre Liam Sutcliffe and Hull KR prop George King

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson has hinted that Hull FC centre Liam Sutcliffe and Hull KR prop George King will be at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2025.

Both Sutcliffe and King have been announced as leaving their respective clubs in recent weeks, with speculation mounting that the pair will be heading to Huddersfield.

And, in his post-match press conference following the Giants’ 34-10 demolition of Castleford Tigers last night, Robinson hinted that both men could be wearing the claret and gold next season.

“Both, fingers crossed, should be good player for us if we do get them,” Robinson joked.

“The players we have got coming in next year will add quality but they are good people as well.

“A lot of the lads that are leaving have a lot of experience so we need to make sure we bring in that experience.”

The likes of Chris Hill, Sebastine Ikahihifo and Adam Milner will depart the Giants now the 2024 Super League season has finished.

