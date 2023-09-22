11 Super League players set to exit St Helens

ELEVEN players are set to exit St Helens at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

It looks to be a big overhaul for Paul Wellens at the end of his first year in charge of Saints with the likes of Will Hopoate, Wesley Bruines and Dan Norman departing the Totally Wicked Stadium whilst James Roby and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook are retiring.

Also leaving are young players Jumah Sambou, Daniel Moss, Dan Hill, Lewis Baxter, Taylor Pemberton and Matty Foster.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.