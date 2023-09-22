Tyler Dupree on why he signed for Wigan Warriors, working under Matt Peet and experience at Super League club so far

AT 23 years of age, Tyler Dupree has experienced a whirlwind of a rugby league career so far.

Released by Leeds Rhinos in 2020 after failing to make a first-team appearance for the West Yorkshire side, Dupree made the step down to join Oldham.

There, the rampaging forward excelled, earning a deal at Championship side Widnes Vikings for 2022.

It was with the Cheshire club that Dupree attracted the attention of Super League side Salford Red Devils, who made their move midway through the 2022 season.

35 appearances later and the 23-year-old was picked up by Wigan Warriors earlier this year – a move which Dupree confessed couldn’t be turned down.

“I think it was the better club for me, it appealed to me and there was stuff going on behind closed doors that swayed into my decision,” Dupree said.

“Anyone would be silly not to take the chance anyway so I’m glad the opportunity came up.

“Wigan is a massive club and for anyone to get the chance to play for them is massive. I was a little bit nervous coming in but it’s about letting them know you are here.”

In terms of whether the move to Wigan has been what Dupree expected, the 23-year-old said: “It’s been everything and more. It’s been a bit surreal.

“It’s like being in the England set-up every week, it’s dead professional and everything is on tap, you’ve got nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches, everyone is available whenever you need them.

“I’m loving it, I feel like I’ve settled into the place and everyone has taken me in and welcomed me. It’s been a smooth transition.”

“It’s a big side that is going places and competing. It was a big step but it’s what I want and what will make me a better player.

“I just wanted to play and improve the team where I can and I feel like I am on the right track for that. It was getting involved in with such a good group of lads.”

Under head coach Matt Peet, Dupree has already shown signs of improvement.

“He has been great and what I needed in a coach. He gives me the rough and smooth at the same time. He is helping to improve my game.

“I don’t think any coach is the same, I feel like he is who he is and you can see he is respected and someone that is easily bought into.”

