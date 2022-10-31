12 English and/or former Super League stars free to sign deals with other clubs

IN the NRL, November 1 is a very important date in the grand scheme of things.

It is the date where those players that are out of contract at the end of 2023 can officially sign deals with different club.

Earlier on this morning, 190 NRL stars were declared to be free agents with no deals yet signed for 2024, and, amongst them are 12 English and/or former Super League stars.

Here are the 12:

Brisbane Broncos

Herbie Farnworth (England)

Canberra Raiders

Matt Frawley (ex-Huddersfield Giants)

Canterbury Bulldogs

Ava Seumanufagai (ex-Leeds Rhinos)

Luke Thompson (ex-St Helens and England)

Newcastle Knights

Bailey Hodgson (ex-Castleford Tigers)

Dominic Young (ex-Huddersfield Giants and England)

North Queensland Cowboys

Brendan Elliot (ex-Leigh Leopards)

Parramatta Eels

Josh Hodgson (ex-Hull FC and Hull KR and England)

Penrith Panthers

Jack Cogger (ex-Huddersfield Giants)

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Tom Burgess (England)

New Zealand Warriors

Ben Murdoch-Masila (ex-Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves)

Wests Tigers

Jackson Hastings (ex-Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors)