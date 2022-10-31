Wakefield Trinity cracking on with stadium redevelopment as progress revealed

WAKEFIELD Trinity chairman John Minards has revealed the latest on the Super League club’s stadium – and it is impressive to say the least.

Work began on the redevelopment of Belle Vue back in July when Wakefield’s home game against Wigan Warriors marked the last time that the East Stand was in use before it was demolished.

Since then, the West Yorkshire club has certainly impressed with the rate of the redevelopment and chairman Minards has announced further exciting news this morning as the Wakefield side return for pre-season training.

Minards tweeted: “Players are back in today – see ⁦@WTrinityRL later. But I’m almost more excited to see this activity. Frames going up.”

With Belle Vue’s redevelopment alongside the appointment of Mark Applegarth as head coach, this is a new era for Trinity and one which has excited a number of their fans.