12-man Toulouse hold off valiant York

Toulouse Olympique have got off to a winning start in the Championship, defeating York City Knights 22-10 despite having Lloyd White sent off in the second half for kicking a York player when the French side was 6-10 in arrears.

It was a great effort from the Knights, who had gone in front early on with a try from Will Sharp.

Toulouse hit back before the interval with a try from Joe Bretherton, with Mark Kheirallah adding the conversion, to put them 6-4 ahead at the break.

The Knights took the lead in the second half when Connor Robinson crossed, with Robinson adding the conversion, before White was dismissed.

But Olympique found new resolve after that incident, and they added three more tries from Paul Marcon and two from, Paterika Vaivai and Junior Vaivai.

Toulouse: Tries: Bretherton, Marcon, P Vaivai, J Vaivai; Goals: Kheirallah 3

York: Tries: Sharp, Robinson; Goals: Robinson 1