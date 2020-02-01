Sezer guides Giants to victory in France

Huddersfield Giants were too strong for Catalans Dragons in Perpignan today, earning a deserved 12-32 victory with new signing and captain Aidan Sezer playing a key role in their victory.

The Giants, well marshalled by Sezer, took an early lead with a try from Joe Wardle, and they went who touched down a Sezer grubber.

And, after the Dragons’ Benjamin Garcia was sinbinned for a dangerous tackle, they went further into the lead when Jermaine McGillvary touched down for a try that Sezer converted.

But the Catalans struck back with a try from winger Fouad Yaha, which James Maloney converted.

The Giants took a 6-16 lead into the interval, however, who Sezer scored his first try for the club, adding the conversion, after a dash downfield by Lee Gaskell, who kicked into the Catalans’ in-goal.

The Dragons came back into the game early in the second half when Sam Tomkins joined the attack to touch down, with Maloney converting, although Sezer then extended the Giants’ lead to six points when he converted a penalty for a high tackle.

But in the final quarter the Giants took a firm grip on the game, with tries from Louis Senior and a second from McGillvary, who touched down a precision kick from Sezer into the corner, with Sezer again converting from the touchline.

The Dragons were showing signs of increasing frustration, which was summed up when Maloney was sinbinned on 69 minutes for striking Adam O’Brien, while Sezer added a late penalty to complete the scoring.

Catalans: S Tomkins, Romano, Mead, Langi, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, J.Tomkins, Garcia; Subs: Simon, Jullien, Baitieri, Kasiano.

Tries: Yaha, S Tomkins Goals: Maloney 2

Huddersfield: McIntosh, McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Wood, L Senior, Gaskell, Sezer, English, O’Brien, Matagi, Murphy, Joe Wardle, Lawrence; Subs: Gavet, Edwards, Ta’ai, Clough

Tries: Joe Wardle, McGillvary 2, Sezer, L Senior Goals: Sezer 6

A full match report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express