14 players leave Bradford Bulls following end of 2024 Championship season

Bradford Bulls have confirmed that 14 players will be leaving the Championship club following the culmination of the 2024 season.

Lee Gaskell, Jordan Baldwinson, Will Oakes, Max Lehmann, Jarrod Sammut, Jaden Barraclough and Dom Waites have all not been offered new terms for 2025.

Meanwhile, Joe Arundel is leaving the Bulls to take up an opportunity at another Championship club, with Chester Butler retiring.

Veteran John Davies is taking a year out of rugby league due to personal reasons as Eribe Doro joins Hull KR for 2025 and beyond.

Zac Fulton is leaving Bradford to head back to Australia, rejecting a lucrative contract extension in the process, with Harvey Makin returning to parent club Wigan Warriors following 11 appearances.

Romain Franco will also leave following the conclusion of his loan spell where he has made four appearances, though the Bulls remain in negotiations with Jorge Taufua.

