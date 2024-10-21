Craig Lingard reacts to Castleford Tigers dismissal after one Super League season in charge

CRAIG LINGARD has given his instant reaction to his dismissal from Castleford Tigers after just one season in charge of the Super League club.

The news of Lingard parting company with the West Yorkshire club hit social media earlier today, with the former Batley Bulldogs boss a victim of new owner Martin Jepson’s new direction.

Upon his dismissal, Jepson revealed that he wanted to go in “a new direction” and that Lingard was “a really decent guy”.

Jepson said: “This wasn’t an easy decision. Craig is a really decent guy and is well liked by our fans but I felt it was time for a different direction and a new voice in the dressing room. The players are due back in a few weeks and I wanted to give a new coach the opportunity to shape pre-season and create a winning culture of his own.”

Now Lingard has reflected on the news himself.

“He (MartinJepson) has bought the club and he can do with it what he sees fit,” Lingard told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He has put money into the club and he has got to move it forward the way he thinks is best. I don’t take it personally in any way, shape or form.

“Professional sport is a ruthless business. The same thing happened to me when I was at Keighley; when new owners came in they wanted to move in a new direction and bring their own people in. It’s not the first time it has happened and I’m sure I won’t be the last coach it happens to.

“I think having it happen to me previously means I can deal with it and process it a lot better this time around. I am quite pragmatic in that respect, that it’s a business decision and if a new owner wants to bring in his own people, he is quite entitled to do that.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast