148-game NRL Sydney Roosters veteran touted for Super League move

148-game NRL Sydney Roosters veteran Nathan Brown is being touted for a Super League move.

With spells at the Wests Tigers, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels and the Roosters, Brown has a plethora of experience under his belt that would go down well in Super League.

Still only 30 years of age, Brown played a bit-part role with the Roosters in 2023 and his season ended in Round 23 when he was given his marching orders for a dangerous tackle on Manly Sea Eagles’ Ben Trbojevic.

Fox Sports had been collating a list of out of contract stars and their futures, with the publication stating: “The 30-year-old might be at the end of his NRL career and could be headed for a final payday in the Super League.”

Of course, Brown would count on the quota with the likes of Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens still having places to fill.

