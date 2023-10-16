Salford Red Devils retain ‘valuable’ hooker but continue to sweat over star man’s future

SALFORD RED DEVILS hooker Amir Bourouh has committed his services for a further year as fans sweat over the future at the club of star man Brodie Croft.

The Australian halfback and former Man of Steel continues to be linked with Leeds, and a letter sent to those who invested in a community shares scheme earlier this year, raising more than £360,000 in the process, has done little to allay fears he could be sold in the wake of highly-rated prop Tyler Dupree’s transfer to Wigan in late July.

The Red Devils say a decrease in income from the new television deal and a drop in central funding means increased financial stress.

They have also revealed an ongoing impasse over terms for using the Salford Stadium, a knock-on effect of which is a delay in applying for various matched funding pots, and say a pledge for them to receive a percentage of food and drink sales has failed to materialise.

The end result is that the Red Devils must review the playing budget – “anything else would be irresponsible and place the club in a precarious position” – with the caveat: “If any club wishes to discuss a deal for a member of the squad, then they will have to meet our valuation.”

The letter added: “Should anyone leave, as we have done before with those that have proudly represented our club and city, we will shake their hand and wish the mall the best in their career.”

Salford signed Bourouh from Wigan last year to provide back-up and competition for Andy Ackers, and he has played 19 times for them.

Coach Paul Rowley said: “The whole group have huge respect for Amir. He’s been a fantastic and valuable team member.”

Bourouh’s retention follows that of winger Ken Sio and centre Deon Cross.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.