1895 Cup Group Five Preview: Batley Bulldogs, Featherstone Rovers, Hunslet

GROUP FIVE

Batley Bulldogs

Featherstone Rovers

Hunslet

THE two Championship sides, Batley and Featherstone, have history with the 1895 Cup with Rovers winning the 2021 version and missing out to the then-named Leigh Centurions in 2022 whilst the Bulldogs went down in heartbreaking fashion to Halifax Panthers last season.

The third side in Group 5, Hunslet, failed to progress past the first round back in 2019 and have not qualified for the competition since.

However, the League One side will be looking forward to rubbing shoulders with two of the Championship’s heavyweights.

Rovers are a much-changed outfit to the one that took to the field in 2023, with 20 departures in the off-season including the likes of Dane Chisholm, Elijah Taylor and Johnathon Ford whilst Batley have had a change in coach with long-serving Craig Lingard heading to Castleford.

Mark Moxon has since taken the reins at Batley, while Dean Muir enjoys his first pre-season as Hunslet boss after being appointed last October.

GAME TO SAVOUR

The obvious fixture that stands out is last season’s finalists Batley’s tie against Featherstone, scheduled for February 4th at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Notorious for its slope, Rovers will have their work cut out against a Bulldogs side that has surprised Featherstone in recent years – not least the 2022 Championship semi-final play-off.

It will be the first time Rovers head coach James Ford has taken charge of Featherstone at Batley but having been York boss for so long, he should know what it takes to come away with a victory.

PLAYER TO WATCH

With so many exits from Featherstone, Rovers boss James Ford will entrust French halfback Thomas Lacans to give his side that little bit of magic at crucial times.

The 23-year-old didn’t get much of a chance in 2023, but watch him shine for Rovers with a wicked right-foot sidestep.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 493 (February 2024)

