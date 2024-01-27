1895 Cup Group Two Preview: Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Rams, Keighley Cougars

GROUP TWO

Bradford Bulls

Dewsbury Rams

Keighley Cougars

DO BRADFORD have a pretty easy set group fixtures this year against two of their Yorkshire rivals? Some may think that.

The last time Bradford and Keighley squared off was in July when the Bulls raced away to a huge 74-12 victory at Odsal.

In what was an embarrassing display for the struggling Keighley side it was the beginning of the end of life in the Championship for the club, who have since been relegated to League One.

The Cougars will no doubt be looking for revenge and would have hoped Aussie recruit Josh Martin would have a say in achieving that.

But after just two and a half weeks with the club, the former Whitehaven utility back requested a release from his contract citing homesickness.

He has since returned to Australia which is a disappointing loss for Keighley so close to the start of the season.

GAME TO SAVOUR

All three games took like offering something different, but perhaps the most competitive showing will come in the match up between Keighley v Dewsbury, who will once again avoid each other in the league, with relegated Keighley replaced in the Championship by League One Champions Dewsbury.

Keighley went down 54-0 to a near full-strength Castleford side in a pre-season match, a score line which was probably to be expected when a League One club takes on one from Super League, but despite the drubbing, there were some signs of hope from the Cougars, who will be looking to hit back this year.

PLAYER TO WATCH

New Bradford hooker Mitch Souter has moved from Canberra Raiders’ NSW Cup side and is a quick dummy-half, often catching out lazy marker defenders with his running game.

He is not the biggest bloke on the field but he’s not afraid to get his head into uncomfortable areas in defence.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 493 (February 2024)

