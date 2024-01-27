1895 Cup Group One Preview: Barrow Raiders, Whitehaven, Workington Town

GROUP ONE

Barrow Raiders

Whitehaven

Workington Town

BARROW RAIDERS are the unfortunate side that won’t get the chance to host a group matchup but their fans will still make the trips to their Cumbrian neighbours in numbers.

Although the rivalry runs deep between Whitehaven and Workington Town, both will be united in looking to solidify a spot as the number one side in Cumbria and knock Championship side Barrow Raiders of that perch.

It won’t be an easy task though with four new Super League recruits expected to feature in the Raiders line-up.

They will be a much different side in 2024 with 10 new signings in total. Some of those include James Greenwood, Matty Costello, Ramon Silva, Harvey Makin and Brad Walker.

It’s going to be a tough ask for Whitehaven or Workington Town, but with local pride at stake, they will certainly give it their best shot.

GAME TO SAVOUR

The key match-up in this group will be when Whitehaven take on Barrow Raiders on Sunday, February 4th.

The last time these rivals matched up was in a tight contest in August, when the win came at the hands of Raiders crafty scrum-half Ryan Johnston who knocked over a last-minute drop goal to seal a dramatic victory.

Whitehaven have been bolstered with some new recruits this season that are worth keeping an eye on, including Australian scrum-half Lachlan Hanneghan, who has recently made the move to the UK after finishing last season with former NSW Cup side the Wyong Roos.

PLAYER TO WATCH

New Papua New Guinea recruit Edene Gebbie who, if fit, is a real livewire and can break a game open at any moment.

The fullback or winger spent time in NRL development systems with South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers and will don the number 1 jersey for Jonty Gorley’s squad.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 493 (February 2024)

