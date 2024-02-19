1895 Cup quarter-final and semi-final draws as record-breaking Wakefield Trinity plot Wembley path

WAKEFIELD TRINITY will face Barrow Raiders at home in the quarter-finals of the 1895 Cup after Sunday’s draw was completed on BBC Radio Cumbria.

The draw, for both the quarter- and semi-finals, was made by former Workington Town chairman Mark Fryer.

Favourites Wakefield, who defeated Newcastle Thunder 110-0 at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium on Sunday for a club-record score, beating the 90 points they scored against Highfield in 1992, face the Raiders on Sunday, March 3.

If they are successful, they will then travel to Bradford Bulls or Swinton Lions on Sunday, May 12.

Trinity halfback Mason Lino created a new club points record against Thunder, with 38 points coming from three tries and 13 goals.

The eight-team quarter-final draw features the seven group winners and York Knights, the second-placed side with the best record. Oldham are the only League One side still in the competition.

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup

Quarter-final draw

Sheffield Eagles v Batley Bulldogs

Bradford Bulls v Swinton Lions

York Knights v Oldham

Wakefield Trinity v Barrow Raiders

The ties will be played on Sunday, March 3.

Semi-final draw

Bradford or Swinton v Wakefield or Barrow

York or Oldham v Sheffield or Batley

The ties will be played on Sunday, May 12.

Full reports from every 1895 Cup game can be found in the latest edition of League Express.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.