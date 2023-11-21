2024 Super League Magic Weekend line-up leaked

THE 2024 Super League Magic Weekend line-up has been leaked, with Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos closing the curtain down on Saturday August 17 and Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers doing the same on Sunday August 18.

The concept will move to Leeds United’s Elland Road from the highly-popular St James’ Park at Newcastle.

Now a graphic has been doing the rounds on social media which shows the line-up for the 2024 version, with kick-off times still to be announced.

Magic Weekend line-up

Saturday, August 17

Hull FC vs London Broncos

Wigan Warriors vs St Helens

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos

Sunday, August 18

Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils

Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR

Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers

