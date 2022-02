21-man squads for Betfred Super League Round 1

In last week's League Express, Batley Bulldogs Chairman Kevin Nicholas suggested that the National Rugby League Museum should be sited at his club's Mount Pleasant Stadium, which was the first stadium still in existence to stage a Rugby League match in 1895, if the plans to host it at Huddersfield's George Hotel fall through. Do you agree with him?

Yes, if the Museum can't be located in the George Hotel

No, it should be located elsewhere in Huddersfield

No, it should be located in a completely new location, but not Batley