Super League secure new two-year radio broadcast deal

Super League have extended their contract with talkSPORT for radio coverage of the competition for another two seasons.

There will be more than 80 live commentaries across 2022 and 2023 on talkSPORT – the world’s biggest sports radio station – and talkSPORT 2.

The talkSPORT coverage of the new season will begin on Thursday with the opening fixture between St Helens and Catalans Dragons on talkSPORT 2.

Their commentary team for this season will include commentator Mark Wilson and the former Hull FC and Hull KR player Paul Cooke as a regular pundit.

“We’re delighted to have extended our partnership with talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 for a further two years,” said Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones.

“The continued coverage is fantastic news for Super League fans who now have the opportunity to listen to more than 80 live Betfred Super League games over the next two years.”

Head of talkSPORT Lee Clayton added: “We’re looking forward to developing our partnership with Super League further over the next two years as we broadcast more games than ever before.

“Rugby League is an important part of our live sport offering and our team will be there for all the preview, insight and analysis along with all the live action.”

It follows two-year TV deals starting this year with Sky Sports for primary live rights, Channel 4 for secondary live rights, and the BBC for highlights.